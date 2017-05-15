Possible DUI Crash Kills Man In Vernon

VERNON (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and another was injured when a van struck a power pole in Vernon, authorities said Monday.
It was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Vernon Avenue, Vernon police Sgt. Brandon Gray said.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, who was injured, was taken to a hospital.
“We suspect DUI is involved,” he said. Power lines did not come down from the impact.
Vernon Avenue was closed between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street for the investigation, Gray said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment
great blog