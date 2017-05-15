Possible DUI Crash Kills Man In Vernon

May 15, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: DUI Crash, Fatal Crash, Vernon

VERNON (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and another was injured when a van struck a power pole in Vernon, authorities said Monday.

It was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Vernon Avenue, Vernon police Sgt. Brandon Gray said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, who was injured, was taken to a hospital.

“We suspect DUI is involved,” he said. Power lines did not come down from the impact.

Vernon Avenue was closed between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street for the investigation, Gray said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. torrenceandbrittany says:
    May 15, 2017 at 6:24 am

    great blog

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch