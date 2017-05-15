Police Surround Bank After Suspected Car Thieves Hide Inside

May 15, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: Bank standoff

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police Surround a bank in Van Nuys Monday evening after two suspected car thieves made their way inside, authorities said.

LAPD officers separated bank employees and customers of the Chase Bank at Sepulveda and Victory Boulevards, while they took one person into custody and searched for another. The situation unfolded at around 5:40 p.m.

Stu Mundel was above in Sky 2 as a second person was taking into custody at about 6:25 p.m.

LAPD officials say they got a Lojack hit of a stolen vehicle and followed a male and female to the bank.

Stay with KCAL9 @8p and CBS2 @11p for more details on this developing story.

