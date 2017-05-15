Mother, 2 Boys Get Caught Up In Bank Standoff With Suspected Car Thieves

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police surrounded a bank in Van Nuys on Monday evening after two suspected car thieves made their way inside trying to evade arrest, authorities said.
A mother with two boys opening a bank account says a bank employee moved everyone, including the suspected car thieves to the back of the Chase Bank at Sepulveda and Victory Boulevards, until police told them all to come out with their hands up. The situation unfolded about 5:40 p.m.
“One of the suspects got scared when she looked out the window and saw police with their assault rifles pointed towards the building,” the mother said.
LAPD officials say they got a Lojack hit of a stolen black convertible. A police helicopter followed that car through the valley and watched as the women went inside the bank. Soon officers on the ground surrounded the building.
“When I put my hand up, I was crying, I got scared,” one of the boys said.
Stu Mundel was above in Sky2 as the two women were taken into custody about 6:25 p.m.