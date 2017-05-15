Man Stabbed In Fight Across From Hollywood And Highland

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A man is in stable condition Monday after being stabbed in the stomach by a man during a fight right across from Hollywood and Highland.
The fight was reported at about 2 a.m., when one of the people involved in the fight took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.
The victim, a man whose name and age were not released, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect has not been caught.
Intoxicated bystanders who refused to listen to LAPD commands were detained by officers, but all but one has been released.