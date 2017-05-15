Man Shot, Killed By South Gate Police After Chase; 2 Arrested

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say South Gate police shot and killed a man who pointed a black object that appeared to be a gun at them after leading them on a chase through several cities Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials say three people led South Gate police on the chase in a stolen van that began in South Gate and proceeded on two freeways. The chase wound its way through South Gate, Lynwood and Compton. One man leapt out of the van and surrendered partway through the pursuit.

The chase ended on a dead-end road in Paramount, where the male driver and a female passenger jumped out of the van.

The two then ran under the 91 Freeway, jumped a fence and continued along some railroad tracks.

The woman was carrying several bags, but dropped them and ran into a building where she barricaded herself inside for hours. The driver stopped on the tracks, pulled something from a backpack and was shot by South Gate police at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of East Artesia Boulevard and Cherry Avenue, LASD said.

“During the foot pursuit, he put a glove on his hand reached into the backpack, tried to pull something out, turned on officers, and as he pulled something out that’s when the shooting happened,” Los Angeles Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said.

A sheriff’s helicopter circled overhead, warning the woman inside this building to come out or they would send the K-9 units in after her. When she didn’t surrender, deputies went in. They found her hiding in a storage area near the ceiling and arrested her.

The names of the two suspects who were arrested and the man who was killed were not released.

Deputies did not confirm if the deceased suspect was armed or what was in the bags that were being carried by the female suspect.

