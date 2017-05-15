Homeowners, Businesses Near Hollywood Burbank Airport Claim Rideshare Drivers Create Traffic Nightmare

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Homeowners and businesses near Hollywood Burbank Airport claim rideshare drivers have created a traffic nightmare in their neighborhood.

Blocked driveways, double parking – it’s a sight many people who work on Burton Avenue, which is one block from the airport, say they see everyday.

“Our driveways, we can’t get in or out of our property. We can’t do business,” Don Vos said. “They block our streets. It’s ridiculous.”

Vos is one of the many business owners, who say in the last year, rideshare drivers have created dangerous and burdensome conditions, especially for workers who have to back out of their driveways.

Vos says a crash caught on security camera just last week is evidence.

Airport police say the rideshare drivers are violating their contract, which says they must wait to pick up passengers in a designated airport area.

City police say they can only ticket cars if they are caught blocking driveways or violating the one-hour no-parking law.

But Avila Lagzdins, who works in the area, says the drivers just come back nearly everyday. “Our gate is blocked by an Uber driver or Lyft driver, and I can’t get in.”

Uber released a statement, saying: “Drivers are expected to follow all the rules of the road including abiding by all traffic and parking regulations. All pick ups must take place in the short-term parking lot at the airport.”

Vos says the drivers are often disrespectful when confronted. “They swear at you, and they flip you off,” he said.

Burbank police say business owners can ask the city to extend the number of hours in which no parking is allowed.