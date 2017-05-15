Disney CEO Won’t Give In To Hackers’ Ransom Demand

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Disney is home to “The Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

Now it appears real-life Internet pirates are trying to loot the studio.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in a shareholders meeting that hackers claim to have stolen an unreleased Disney film and are demanding a ransom paid in the digital currency Bitcoin, for the movie’s return. The hackers warned if they aren’t paid a huge sum in Bitcoin, the movie will be released before its scheduled debut. Iger reportedly is not giving in.

It’s not clear which film was hijacked but Disney plans new releases of the “Pirates” and “Cars” franchises this summer.

Iger says Disney will not pay the ransom and the company is working with federal investigators and waiting to see if the hackers follow through with their threat to release the movie.

Ashley Cullins, of the Hollywood Reporter, says so far no one has claimed responsibility for the hack attack but this may be bigger than just Disney.

Last month hackers targeted Netflix releasing the new season of “Orange is the New Black” online after Netflix refused to pay their ransom demands.

Last Friday a global hack attack disabled computer networks in the U.S. and at least 150 other countries. Businesses, banks, and hospitals were hit by hackers who took control of computers and encrypted files and demanded money in exchange for not destroying those files.