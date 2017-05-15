Clippers To Get New G-League Team In Ontario

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will have their own team in the NBA’s soon-to-be renamed G-League that will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

The NBA Development League is being renamed as the NBA Gatorade League for the 2017-18 season.

The Clippers said Monday that the new team will begin play this fall at Citizens Business Bank Arena, located 40 miles east of Los Angeles. The arena is also home to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

The addition will bring the Gatorade League to 26 teams, all of which are owned or operated by an NBA franchise.

Coach Doc Rivers says the new team allows the Clippers to develop their young players locally instead of sending them off to play for affiliates of other NBA clubs. No coach has been announced yet.

“This is a great day for the Clippers,” Rivers said in a statement. “Having our own development team in the Inland Empire is another example of the dedication and investment to winning and creating a first-class organization that Steve Ballmer brings to this franchise. We now have a place close to home where our young players and staff members have the ability to develop and gain important experience.”

Agua Caliente Casino Resorts is the Clippers’ top sponsor. The team is named for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognized tribe in Palm Springs which owns the casino resorts.

