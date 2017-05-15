Bear Possibly Struck By Car Spotted Limping In 210 Freeway Lanes

LA VERNE (CBSLA.com) — A bear was spotted limping along the side of the Foothill (210) Freeway may have been struck by a car, authorities said Monday.
The bear was first spotted at about 7:44 a.m. in the lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard.
The Fruit Street on-ramp to the freeway, where the bear was last spotted amid flowering brush, has been closed while authorities wait for Fish and Wildlife wardens to arrive.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the bear appeared to be limping, and was seen periodically laying down, then getting back up to start walking around again.