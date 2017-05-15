Anheuser-Busch Announces $10.8M Upgrade To LA Brewery

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Anheuser-Busch will spend nearly $11 million to upgrade its San Fernando Valley brewery, company officials announced Monday.
The $10.8 million investment in the Van Nuys facility will add water efficiency and treatment capabilities. Since 2012, the brewery has cut its water usage by 25 percent, officials said.
“This investment will help the L.A. brewery continue down the path of energy independence and focus on environmental work, much of which started in 2016 with solar power,” according to an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson.
The investment is part of a national commitment of $500 million across Anheuser-Busch U.S. facilities in 2017, and $2 billion through 2020 – what the company says is among the largest ever capital investment programs in U.S. brewing history.
In addition to the brewery investment, another $82 million will be spent to build new, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio, the company announced.
Best known for making Budweiser, the St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch acquired the Golden Road Brewing craft brewery in Glendale in 2015 as part of a larger push by several other big beer companies to gobble up craft productions.