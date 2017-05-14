16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed During House Party In Ventura County

May 14, 2017 2:18 PM

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 16-year-old was taken to the hospital by friends after being stabbed at a house party in Ventura County.

The incident unfolded just before midnight Saturday in the 400 block of Dahl Avenue in Port Hueneme, a small beach community.

It was there that officers responded to several calls of a fight. When they arrived, the party was dispersing.

Hours later, police learned that a stabbing victim was being treated at St. John’s hospital in Oxnard.

Police said the victim had sustained several severe cuts to his face. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male juvenile wearing a black hat, police said. He allegedly left the party after the incident in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Det. Rocque Lopez, Sr. at the Port Hueneme Police Department at (805) 986-6578.

