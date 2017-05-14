Rare Total Solar Eclipse Expected To Be Visible Across Parts Of U.S. In August

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Sky gazers will be treated to a rare celestial event: a total solar eclipse that will be visible across parts of North America.
The Aug. 21 eclipse, according to NASA, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
As the agency explains, the eclipse will involve the moon completely covering the sun and the sun’s atmosphere. It is only expected to last a couple of minutes.
NASA says the eclipse will be visible across 14 states in the U.S., as well as parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
“To see a total eclipse, where the moon fully covers the sun for a short few minutes, you must be in the path of totality,” NASA said.
The path of totality – according to NASA – includes Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.
NASA says the last time the U.S. saw a total eclipse was 1979.
