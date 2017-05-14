Plan Ahead As Massive Terminal Shuffle At LAX Continues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The big shuffle at Los Angeles International Airport resumed Sunday and airport officials are recommending travelers arrive at least three hours early for domestic flights and four hours for international. Nearly 30 airlines in terminals 2, 3, 5 and 6 are swapping places.

“LAX on the MOVE” began Friday night and was off to a seemingly smooth start as officials reported no flight delays or cancellations Saturday connected to the giant move. When it is completed next week, 15 airlines will have relocated their operations.

There are many volunteers with green vests that say “ASK ME” on their backs willing to help and shuttle buses are available to help get travelers to the right terminal.

The airlines in new locations Saturday were Allegiant and Frontier, which have both moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5; Boutique Air, which has moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 6; Sun Country, which has moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5; and Virgin America, which has moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 6.

Virgin Australian will now check-in passengers at Terminal 2, but continue to stage aircraft at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Volaris will continue to check in passengers at Terminal 2, but stage its aircraft at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Delta is in the midst of a three-night transition from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3. Delta flights were arriving and departing from Terminals 3, 5 and 6 Saturday.

Delta is in the midst of a $1.9 billion renovation project that includes constructing a sky bridge to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

“Our future in Los Angeles is bright with our $1.9 billion plan for the Delta Sky Way at LAX, an unprecedented public-private partnership through which Delta will undertake the second largest private infrastructure project in the LA basin and completely redevelop Terminals 2 and 3,” said Ranjan Goswami, a vice president for Delta.

Many travelers were trying to take the changes in stride.

“Well, I started apparently at Terminal 2, and then they told me to walk all the way around — take the shuttle — which everybody is doing, it’s pretty crazy, so going to Terminal 6 now to catch my flight,” flier Sean Leedy told KCAL9 Saturday morning.

Other changes, past and future, include:

— Air Canada, T2 to T6, Wednesday;

— American, T4/T6 to T4/T5, took effect Jan. 31;

— Avianca, T2 to Tom Bradley International Terminal, with T3 check-in and passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, Monday;

— Copa, TBIT (T6 check-in) to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, took effect April 7;

— Hainan, T2 to TBIT, took effect April 14;

— Hawaiian, T2 to T5, Wednesday;

— InterJet, T2 to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, Monday;

— JetBlue, T3 to T5, Wednesday;

— Qatar, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1;

— Southwest (International), T2 (T1 check-in) to TBIT (T1 check-in), with passengers bused from T1 to TBIT, Wednesday;

— Spirit, T3 to T5, Monday;

— Thomas Cook, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1; and

— XL France, T2 to T6, June 4.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check in, print or download boarding passes before leaving for the airport so they can arrive at the correct terminal for their departure.

They are also encouraged to arrive earlier than usual — three hours for a domestic flight and four hours for an international flight. Passengers should look at new signage that will be updated nightly to reflect the moves and identify the new airline terminal locations.

Travelers are reminded to ask for help if they have problems finding their flights.

More than 200 volunteers will be on duty to assist passengers, many wearing green vests matching a green-wrapped shuttle bus that will run on both the upper- and lower-level roadways to help take passengers to their correct terminal.

More information on the terminal relocation is available here.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)