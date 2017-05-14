Woman Stabbed To Death At Mental Health Group Home In Granada Hills

May 14, 2017 3:13 PM

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a mental health group home in Granada Hills.

Authorities said the stabbing occurred at the facility located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody.

Police said a caretaker found the victim in bed with multiple stab wounds. A knife was discovered at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police said the suspect was expected to be booked on suspicion of homicide.

No further information was available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch