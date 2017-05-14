Woman Stabbed To Death At Mental Health Group Home In Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a mental health group home in Granada Hills.
Authorities said the stabbing occurred at the facility located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody.
Police said a caretaker found the victim in bed with multiple stab wounds. A knife was discovered at the scene.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Police said the suspect was expected to be booked on suspicion of homicide.
No further information was available.