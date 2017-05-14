Young Bear Spotted In Bushes Near Residential Community In Indio

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they had to tranquilize a young bear that was found hiding in bushes in Riverside County.
The discovery was made Sunday morning off Varner Road and Adams Street.
It was there that an officer confirmed that a young bear was hiding in bushes.
The roughly 3-year-old bear – between 100 to 200 pounds – was found along a wall just south of Avenue 40 off of Adams Street.
It was subsequently tranquilized, and transported to the Santa Rosa Mountains.
“Fortunately, now, the bear will be in a location more suitable for a long, healthy life,” Lt. Luis Rosa of Riverside County Animal Services said in part.
No further information was provided.