Barry Manilow Cancels 2 Shows To Rest Vocal Cords

May 14, 2017 3:18 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barry Manilow has cancelled two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago on doctor’s orders because of sprained vocal cords.

The 73-year-old singer was to perform Sunday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and at Allstate Arena outside Chicago on Wednesday.

A message posted Saturday night on his Facebook page said Manilow was ordered to rest, and he is “very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Chicago show has been rescheduled for July 29 and the Los Angeles show for Aug. 4.

Manilow is touring in support of his new album “This is My Town: Songs of New York.” He last performed Friday in Durant, Oklahoma.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch