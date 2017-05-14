2 Dead Following 40-Second-Long Police Chase That Ended In Fiery Crash In Heart Of Hollywood

May 14, 2017 9:14 AM

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say two people have died following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Hollywood.

The pursuit, which lasted no longer than 40 seconds, ended at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street.

Officers used fire extinguishers and attempted to pull the suspects from the burning vehicle after it crashed into a tree.

Police were not able to get the suspects out in time.

The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Both suspects were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

No one else was hurt.

Officers say the suspects were driving a stolen car.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch