2 Dead Following 40-Second-Long Police Chase That Ended In Fiery Crash In Heart Of Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say two people have died following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash in Hollywood.
The pursuit, which lasted no longer than 40 seconds, ended at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street.
Officers used fire extinguishers and attempted to pull the suspects from the burning vehicle after it crashed into a tree.
Police were not able to get the suspects out in time.
The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Both suspects were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.
No one else was hurt.
Officers say the suspects were driving a stolen car.