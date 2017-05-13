United Airlines Says Cockpit Access Information May Have Been Made Public

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that cockpit safety access information may have accidentally been made public by United Airlines.
The airline sent employees an email saying, in part, “We have learned that some cockpit door access information may have been made public.”
The statement went on to say, “The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United Airlines utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information. In the interim, this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”
Through a spokeswoman, United denied a breach was involved.
They told CBS 2’s Jennifer Kastner, “We do not discuss security procedures. I can confirm this was not a breach.”
United did not say how many planes might have been involved.