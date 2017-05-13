Missing Couple’s Car Found Abandoned In Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a couple missing since Wednesday whose car was found abandoned in Beaumont Friday morning.
According to Indio police, on Wednesday, 26-year-old Audrey Moran left her mother’s Coachella home to pick up her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jonathan Reynoso, in Coachella, and then drive him to his Palm Desert home.
According to police, at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Audrey’s sister received a selfie photograph message on her cell phone of Audrey and Jonathan, which appeared to have been taken at Jonathan’s Palm Desert home. The selfie marked the last contact anyone made with the missing couple. After being unable to get ahold of the couple, family members contacted police Thursday.
Using OnStar, at 9 a.m. Friday Indio police located Audrey’s vehicle parked on the side of the Interstate 10 freeway in Beaumont, just west of Oak Valley Parkway.
There were no signs of foul play or forced entry into the vehicle, police said.
The search for the couple continues. Anyone with information on the case should call 911, their local police department or Indio police at 760-391-4051.