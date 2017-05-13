Martinez’s Homer Lifts Tigers Over Angels 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Martinez powered up in just his second game of the season, hitting his second homer of the game in the ninth inning to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Saturday night.

Martinez opened the ninth with a solo shot off Bud Norris (1-2) to snap a 3-3 tie. He came off the disabled list Friday after missing the Tigers’ first 33 games with a sprained right foot.

Martinez opened the scoring in the second inning, following Victor Martinez’s single with a two-run homer off Ricky Nolasco.

It remained 2-0 until the fifth, when Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols poked a two-run single off starter Daniel Norris. That gave Pujols 1,844 RBIs, tying Carl Yastrzemski for 11th on baseball’s career list.

Alex Wilson (1-1) pitched the eighth and got the win. Justin Wilson struck out three in the ninth for his second save.

Justin Upton hit a solo home run in the sixth for his eighth of the season and a 3-2 lead.

The Angels tied it in the seventh when Mike Trout crushed a solo home run off Shane Greene for his 10th of the year.

Norris went 5 2/2 innings for the Tigers, allowing two runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Nolasco pitched six innings, surrendering three runs, five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Manager Brad Ausmus had no concerns about J.D. Martinez after his first game Friday. Martinez batted sixth Saturday.

Angels: C.J. Cron (left foot bruise) started his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake, but manager Mike Scioscia was uncertain how many additional games he would play before rejoining the Angels. He is 5 for 12 with a home run.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Justin Verlander (3-2, 4.25 ERA) will be looking for his third consecutive victory in the series finale against the Angels on Sunday. He is 6-7 lifetime against the Angels.

Angels: Right-hander Alex Meyer is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season. Meyer (1-1, 7.62 ERA) has struggled with his command, walking 12 and allowing 14 hits in his 13 innings.