Flash Mob Spells Out ‘Resist!’ On Trump’s Rancho Palos Verdes Golf Course

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA.com) – A group of approximately 200 people spelled out the word “Resist!” Saturday morning on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.
The group, which identified itself as Indivisible San Pedro, held the flash mob style protest between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded, but there were no reported arrests, according to organizers of the demonstration.
Peter Warren, a member of Indivisible San Pedro, told CBS2 that group held the protest as a call for a special prosecutor to investigate whether there was Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.
This is not the first time protesters have targeted the Trump National Golf Club, which is owned by President Donald Trump.
On March 12, a group of environmental activists snuck onto the course at the Trump National Golf Club and carved the words, “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS,” into the grass with six-foot lettering. The course later offered a $10,000 reward for information on the vandals.