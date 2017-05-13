Coast Guard Investigating Possible Downed Plane Off Redondo Beach

May 13, 2017 1:24 PM

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA.com) – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a report of a plane that may have went down about two miles north of Redondo Beach Harbor Saturday morning.

The USCG reports that it received an emergency notification for assistance at 11:45 a.m. from an aircraft emergency transmitter beacon. Shortly after, several witnesses reported seeing an oil sheen on the surface of the water near Redondo Beach Harbor, the USCG said.

The USGS dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin chopper and a 45-foot boat to conduct a search. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baywatch Redondo were assisting.

Anyone with information on the case should call the USCG at 310-521-3805.

