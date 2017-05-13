Camarillo Teen Touches A City By Taking His Grandmother To Her First Prom

CAMARILLO (CBSLA.com) — 18-year-old Michael Ganczewski turned down a lot of dates for his senior prom.

When he heard his grandmother didn’t go to her prom 56 years ago — because her family couldn’t afford it — he knew who he wanted to take.

CBS 2/KCAL 9 first brought you the heartwarming story about Michael’s plans Wednesday.

Tonight was the night!

KCAL 9’s Cristy Fajardo was there.

RELATED LINK: 18-Year-Old Will Take His Grandma To The Prom — Because She Missed Her Own

Sometimes it’s not the picture but the gesture that speaks a thousand words.

The gesture the Camarillo High senior made to his grandmother, Josephine, touched a city.

And she wore her corsage proudly, even if it was a little reluctantly at first.

“I said I’m an old lady. I’m not going to the prom,” Josephine says, “He’s gorgeous, he could take a lot of pretty girls. And he said, ‘No, you’re going.'”

For Michael, it was a no-brainer. His grandmother means a lot to him.

“She is the most important woman in my life . If it wasn’t for her my mom wouldn’t be here and she wouldn’t have had me. And I love her and I’d do anything for her,” Michael said.

That heartfelt sentiment is why Josephine said she finally relented.

She said she was apprehensive about one small thing.

“Well, I don’t know any new dances but I plan to my best,” Josephine said.

So in tux and gown, the duo pulled into the Vineyards in Simi Valley. Grandma drove

Among the crowd of young people clad in evening wear, the two took selfies and smiled.

Josephine ays she always knew how much Michael loved her but this Mother’s Day weekend, even she’s touched by the gift of knowing how deeply.

“For the rest of my life, however long that is, I will never forget that he wanted to bring his Nana and show me a good time, ” she said, “That to me is very special.”

And speaking of special, guess who was named prom queen!?