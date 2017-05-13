Bearded Dragon Found On Alhambra Street

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) – Police are looking for the owners of a bearded dragon, a distinctive-looking lizard, that was found Saturday underneath a bus bench in Alhambra.
The reptile was found about 7 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Garfield Avenue, said Alhambra police Cmdr. Jennifer Wiese.
“It’s obviously somebody’s pet. There’s no way it’s been living on the street,” Wiese said.
Photos of the reptile can be seen on the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who might know the lizard’s owner was asked to call the city’s Animal Control Department at 562-940-6898.
