Only On 2: Can New Video Of 2016 Killing Of Woman In Pep Boys Parking Lot Nab Her Killer?

HARBOR CITY (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department is going over surveillance video of a July 2016 shooting and hope it will lead them to the man who killed an aspiring rapper.

The suspect shot two people in the parking lot of a Pep Boys in Harbor City. The male victim recovered. The female victim — 31-year-old Jennifer Dickerson, was killed. Officials described her as an innocent bystander.

The suspect fired multiple shots toward a crowded barbecue restaurant set up at the south end of the parking lot.

Dickerson had been working at the restaurant for about a year. In fact, at the time of her death, her family told CBS 2 / KCAL 9 that Dickerson was working several jobs to make ends meet.

Family said the restaurant — Wheaton’s Eatin’ — was one of three jobs she held down .

At the time of the murder, the LAPD released photos of the suspect and his vehicle (an SUV with a hood that is oxidized) in the hopes someone in the public could identify him.

Tonight, police released more detailed video — it also shows the suspect running away and leaving in the red vehicle.

Also tonight, the victim’s mother spoke to CBS 2’s Rachel Kim. Valarie Holyfield said she is still in immense pain.

“You don’t understand it. You don’t know why it had to happen, nothing,” she said, “It’s devastating.”

The fact her daughter wasn’t targeted makes it that much more painful.

“Just totally innocent. It’s just totally not fair,” Holyfield said.

Days before Mother’s Day, Holyfield is still seeking justice for her child.

“Che deserves justice,” she said, “a sweet girl just trying to make a living.”

What Holyfield wants — besides an arrest — is a chance to ask the killer why?

“I want him to see her pictures and say her name and regret every day of his life that he pulled the trigger that day,” Holyfield says.

She made a plea for anyone who knows the killer to come forward.

“It would help me breathe better,” she says, “it would help me out a lot. Just help me put this guy away. I would beg that person [to help], I’m begging.”