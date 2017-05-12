Santa Monica High School Ends Anti-Drug Program After Parents Find Scientology Link

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — Santa Monica High School canceled an anti-drug program after parents learned that it is affiliated with the church of Scientology.

The Foundation for a Drug Free World recently held three assemblies at Santa Monica High School. But the principal scrubbed the rest of the series on substance abuse prevention.

Parents were upset after they got wind the Church of Scientology sponsored the talks.

“Separation of church and state. They’re a religious group. I don’t agree with that,” parent Tracy Toth said.

The lectures were brought onto campus after a student fell off the roof in March because he was on LSD, the school said.

A district spokesperson said “Samohi Principal Dr. Antonio Shelton fully vetted this organization and felt that it would be excellent for our students.”

“I think that the principal was doing what he thought was an informative program because the community has been concerned about some of these issues,” said Sheila Spencer, a member of the PTA.

Families were able to opt their kids out of the assemblies.

The school said it will no longer work with the organization.

“They never stated they were from the Church of Scientology or nor did they try to recruit anybody,” said 10th-grader Lea Yamashiro.

“I don’t really think it changed anyone’s opinion on drugs,” 10th-grader Maisey McRae said.