Police Looking For 3 People Caught On Camera Abandoning Sick Puppy

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police are hoping a security video can help them identify three people caught on camera dumping a sick puppy into someone’s back patio in Long Beach.

Security video shows three people walking down an alley, pausing and laughing. Then a woman tosses a little dog over a fence before running away. The dog could be heard whimpering.

Manny Corona and Doug McCoy said the animal was tossed outside their neighbor’s window, and she rushed to help.

“You can see right away she was just malnutritioned and infested with ticks,” Corona recalled.

The neighbor called Corona over. Together, they fed the female pup, which estimated to be about six months old.

Their neighbor checked her security video and realized it caught the people who abandoned the little dog.

“Made me sick. People like that don’t deserve animals,” McCoy said.

He and Corona then checked their own security video, which shows the trio running away.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Who does that? what kind of people do that?” Corona asked.

They took the pup to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, where the dog is now being cared for.

Long Beach Animal Care Services is investigating. If the woman is caught, she could face animal abandonment, which is considered a misdemeanor.

Dog owners themselves, Corona and McCoy said they wished they could have kept the dog and hoped she can find a good home.

“I have two dogs, and they’re my world. So I don’t understand how anybody can do that to an animal and a puppy on top of that,” McCoy said.

The puppy is said to be doing well but will be quarantined before it can be adopted.