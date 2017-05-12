Pets2Love: Lily And Moose

May 12, 2017 5:01 AM
Filed Under: Pets2Love

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — This week’s Pets2Love is a double dose of love: Lily and Moose!

Moose, a black male, and Lily, a black and white female, are three-month-old domestic shorthair kittens. The pair were found by a Good Samaritan when they were just a few days old and bottle fed to make sure they were healthy.

Moose and Lily are curious, love to cuddle and play and get along well with other cats.

Cat lovers know that kittens are better in twos, so anyone interested in adopting the pair can contact Cats at the Studios at (818) 943-8999.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch