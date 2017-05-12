Pets2Love: Lily And Moose

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — This week’s Pets2Love is a double dose of love: Lily and Moose!
Moose, a black male, and Lily, a black and white female, are three-month-old domestic shorthair kittens. The pair were found by a Good Samaritan when they were just a few days old and bottle fed to make sure they were healthy.
Moose and Lily are curious, love to cuddle and play and get along well with other cats.
Cat lovers know that kittens are better in twos, so anyone interested in adopting the pair can contact Cats at the Studios at (818) 943-8999.