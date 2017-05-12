Burglary Suspect Arrested After Rooftop Standoff In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A burglary suspect was taken into custody Friday after a standoff with police in Long Beach.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Rose Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on a report of “a suspicious male adult on a roof top of an apartment building,” Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said.
Arriving officers and firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department tried to talk him down, but he refused, Johnson said. At times, he appeared to be starting fires with a lighter, then putting them out.
Residents of the apartment building voluntarily evacuated while officers worked to take the man into custody, and traffic was routed away from the area, Johnson said.
About 8:10 a.m., the man surrendered without further incident, Johnson said. His name was not immediately released.
