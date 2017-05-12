Airlines Begin Moving Operations At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fifteen airlines will begin moving their operations Friday, as part of the largest airline terminal relocation in the history of Los Angeles International Airport.

The moves will make way for the Delta Sky Way at LAX – the airline’s $1.9 billion plan to renovate Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal over the next seven years.

Delta is moving operations from Terminal 5 and 6, and between Saturday at Tuesday will operate from as many as four terminals — 2, 3, 5 and 6.

The changes will affect more than the 15 airlines moving their terminal numbers for check-in counters, gates or both. Another seven airlines are changing ticket booth locations within their existing terminals, and some have already been relocated.

Here is a schedule of the changes:

— Air Canada, T2 to T6, Wednesday;

— Allegiant, T3 to T5, Saturday;

— American, T4/T6 to T4/T5, took effect Jan. 31;

— Avianca, T2 to Tom Bradley International Terminal, with T3 check-in and passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, Monday;

— Boutique Air, T3 to T6, Saturday;

— Copa, TBIT (T6 check-in) to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, took effect April 7;

— Delta, T5/T6 to T2/T3, Saturday;

— Frontier, T3 to T5, Saturday;

— Hainan, T2 to TBIT, took effect April 14;

— Hawaiian, T2 to T5, Wednesday;

— InterJet, T2 to TBIT (T3 check-in), with passengers walking from T3 to TBIT, Monday;

— JetBlue, T3 to T5, Wednesday;

— Qatar, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1;

— Southwest (International), T2 (T1 check-in) to TBIT (T1 check-in), with passengers bused from T1 to TBIT, Wednesday;

— Spirit, T3 to T5, Monday;

— Sun Country, T2 to T5, Saturday;

— Thomas Cook, T2 to TBIT, took effect May 1;

— Virgin America, T3 to T6, Saturday;

— Virgin Australia, TBIT (T3 check-in) to TBIT (T2 check-in), with passengers bused from T2 to TBIT, Saturday;

— Volaris, T2 to TBIT (T2 check-in), with passengers bused from T2 to TBIT, Saturday; and

— XL France, T2 to T6, June 4.

Traveler Shirley Grover said she planned ahead, but there was still some confusion about where exactly she was going to be in order to meet her Lyft driver.

“We googled Allegiant to know where to come in, so we told our Lyft driver Terminal 6, but that’s where it’s moving to, so technically today, it’s still Terminal 3,” Grover said.

Most of the moving will happen overnight between Friday night and Wednesday, but passengers are being warned to check their tickets carefully because many airlines will soon be located at different terminals.

“It all comes down to our guests being informed and taking the necessary actions to make sure they are in the right place at the right time to catch their flights,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Deborah Flint said.

Travelers were advised to arrive at LAX even earlier than normal, after checking in online, printing or downloading boarding passes, and checking terminal and gate information. Once at the airport, travelers should one more time check flight and gate status on flight information display boards in each terminal to make sure they are in the correction location.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)