2 Men Suspected Of Robbing Huntington Beach Bank Arrested At LAX

May 12, 2017 4:54 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two men suspected of robbing a Huntington Beach bank Wednesday have been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport, where they tried to board a flight to Germany, authorities announced Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and FBI agents intercepted Wesley Lewison, 50, of Huntington Beach, and Gregory Roberts, 47, of San Francisco, as they tried to board an Air Berlin flight to Dusseldorf, according to Jaime Ruiz of CPB Public Affairs.

“Customs and Border Protection was notified Wednesday that two men suspected of robbing a Bank of America in Huntington Beach earlier that day may attempt to flee the country on an international flight out of LAX,” Ruiz said.

The men, both naturalized U.S. citizens born in Germany, are accused of robbing the bank at 18691 Main Street shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

“A solo male entered the bank, demanded cash, and simulated a weapon through his jacket,” according to a police statement. “He was given an undisclosed amount of cash. A bank employee was able to obtain the license plate of the suspect vehicle.”

Police checked the vehicle registration and learned the suspect and a friend were on their way to LAX to catch a flight.

According to Ruiz, CBP officers at LAX nabbed 341 suspects wanted for such crimes as murder, child molestation, drug trafficking and larceny in the past year.

