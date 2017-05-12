Suspect At Large After Deadly Shooting Outside Restaurant In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — One man is dead and the suspected killer is on the loose after a shooting in Orange, police said.
Officers responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of Katella Avenue in Orange. They received a call of shots fired just after 6 p.m.
The parking lot serves several stores, restaurants and a movie theater. Police were trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
Chili’s restaurant was packed with Ducks fans watching the playoff game on TV. The victim was found close to the restaurant.
Patrons who came out of the restaurant even several hours later found four rows of cars behind police tape. Police were going over each vehicle for bullet holes while they investigate the shooting.
Witnesses said one man was chasing another in the parking lot when the suspect started firing.
It was unclear if the victim or shooter had been inside the restaurant or if their altercation started there.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
People wanting to leave the lot were understandably frustrated as it was expected to take several hours to give all the vehicles the all-clear.
Police said the suspect fled north on Main Street in a white truck.