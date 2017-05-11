Sharks Spotted Again Off Long Beach Coast

May 11, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Long Beach, Shark Advisory, Shark Sightings

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A new shark advisory was in effect Thursday in Long Beach, where several sharks have been spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.swimming shark Sharks Spotted Again Off Long Beach Coast

The shark advisory was put in place Wednesday and will be put in effect until further notice, Long Beach Fire Department officials said. Sky 2 spotted several sharks swimming off Long Beach’s coast Thursday morning.

The sharks are believed to be juvenile great whites, between 5 and 6 feet long.

paddleboarder shark Sharks Spotted Again Off Long Beach Coast

The sharks have shown no aggressive behavior, but the advisory was issued to those on the beach because of the confirmed sighting.

On Saturday, as many as 20 juvenile great white sharks were spotted in the same area, prompting a similar advisory.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

