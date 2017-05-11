Pursuit Suspect Ends Chase By Running Into South Gate Movie Theater

SOITH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A suspect that led police on a high-speed chase Thursday ended the pursuit by racing into a movie theater.

Theater employees were able to tell police that the suspect ran into Theater 13.

After several tense moments, the suspect — originally wanted for allegedly stealing packages — was taken into custody without further incident.

KCAL 9’s Brittney Hopper reported from the scene.

Debbie Lopez was inside the theater when the pursuit suspect ran inside after ditching his car in a nearby parking garage.

She told Hopper the suspect ran in just as their movie was about to start.

Without warning, the movie stopped and that’s when security announced that everyone had to get out.

“At first I was really scared because i thought.. you know I didn’t know what was going on,” said Lopez.

Late Thursday, Arcadia Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Cook of La Mirada.

She says there were only a handful of people inside that movie. But it was chaotic as everyone made their way out.

Police quickly surrounded the parking lot.

“I was like is this a show or something” But it was real. Helicopters showed up and then security closed down the theater and didn’t let anybody in,” Lopez said.

Arcadia Police says that a GPS device in a stolen package was what led them to the suspect.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Cook was booked on grand theft, evading, and grand theft vehicle charges, Arcadia Police said.