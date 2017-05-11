Motorcyclist Wanted For Excessive Speeding Chased By CHP

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A motorcyclist wanted for speeding sped up even more being chased by the CHP Thursday evening.
He was going “extremely” fast reported Stu Mundel in Sky 9.
WATCH LIVE: Authorities chase speeding motorcyclist going in excess of 100 mph
Officials said the suspect was going well in excess of 100 mph — they said he often hit speeds of 120-130. They said he would “slow down” to 90.
The pursuit reportedly started off of Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue in El Monte around 9:35 p.m.
Mundel noted the suspect was in shorts and hardly in gear for a long chase on a motorcycle.
After about an hour, Sky 9 had to peel off from the chase due to heavy clouds and fog in the area. The CHP continued the pursuit via ground.