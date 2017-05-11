Motorcyclist Wanted For Excessive Speeding Chased By CHP

May 11, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: Chase, Motorcyclist, Pursuit, Suspect

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com)  —    A motorcyclist wanted for speeding sped up even more being chased by the CHP Thursday evening.

He was going “extremely” fast reported Stu Mundel in Sky 9.

Officials said the suspect was going well in excess of 100 mph — they said he often hit speeds of 120-130. They said he would “slow down” to 90.

The pursuit reportedly started off of Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue in El Monte around 9:35 p.m.

Mundel noted the suspect was in shorts and hardly in gear for a long chase on a motorcycle.

After about an hour, Sky 9 had to peel off from the chase due to heavy clouds and fog in the area.  The CHP continued the pursuit via ground.

 

