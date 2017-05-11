Motorcyclist Wanted For Excessive Speed Chased By CHP Through Orange County

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A motorcyclist wanted for speeding sped up even more being chased by the CHP Thursday evening.
He was going “extremely” fast reported Stu Mundel in Sky 9.
The suspect raced through most of Orange County.
WATCH LIVE: Authorities chase speeding motorcyclist going in excess of 100 mph
Officials said the suspect was going well in excess of 100 mph. They said he often hit speeds of 120-130 mph. They said he would “slow down” to 90 mph.
The pursuit reportedly started off of Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue in Whittier around 9:35 p.m.
The suspect eventually motored through Cerritos, Long Beach ,Seal Beach, Westminster, Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Dana Point, San Clemente and San Onofre.
Mundel noted the suspect was in shorts and hardly in gear for a long chase on a motorcycle.
After about an hour, Sky 9 had to peel off from the chase due to heavy clouds and fog in the area.
The CHP continued the pursuit via ground through the San Diego area. The suspect was eventually taken into custody, officials said.
One Comment