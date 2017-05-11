Monterey Park Police Pursue Suspect In Possibly Stolen Van

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) — Police in Monterey Park pursued of a driver Thursday in a van.
Officials did not say what the original want was for.
Stu Mundel, reporting in Sky 9, said what made the chase so remarkable is how slow it went. After about 20 minutes, the driver sped up and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Police looked like they wanted to execute PIT manuevers on a few occasions, but he mostly stayed in residential neighborhoods.
Unconfirmed reports said the van might have been stolen. There were also reports that the suspect may have stolen packages.
After about 40 minutes, the suspect pulled over and complied with orders to get out of the vehicle.
The suspect surrendered without further incident.