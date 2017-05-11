Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – May 12

The best way to ensure that your weekend is both rejuvenating and fulfilling comes with picking the options that give you the chance to have a great experience. For the next few days in Orange County, there are a handful of ideal places to visit that will afford a new experience worth bragging about come Monday.

Friday, May 12



8th Annual Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Icon Awards

Even as an observer, it's plainly clear that skateboarding is so much more than a hobby or even a sport. For those that skate, there is a sense of community and a real culture that supports that. For the last eight years, the Skateboarding Hall of Fame has nurtured that culture by acknowledging those that have made notable contributions to it. With proceeds from the event going to help the Go Skateboarding Foundation, the 2017 honorees will including Vicki Vickers, Eric Dressen, Kim Cespedes, Shogo Kubo, Mike McGill, Gregg Weaver, Daewon Song, Russ Howell and Bob Mohr with the Icon Award going to the seminal skateboarding publication, Thrasher Magazine. With skateboarding functioning as an integral part of the Southern California identity, this induction carries some added significance as the focus is ultimately in our very own backyard.

Saturday, May 13



Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets In Concert

Between the books, the film franchise, the amusement park and the legions of fans the world over, it's undeniable that Harry Potter has become a pop culture phenomenon. This weekend the Segerstrom will host a special screening of the "Chamber of Secrets" with a live experience that will only serve to enhance the onscreen wizardry. The Pacific Symphony Orchestra will perform the John Williams' score live during the film. Fans will get a unique musical experience while taking in a favorite flick in the franchise.





Art Crawl Experience

The collective community surrounding the Anaheim Promenade and Downtown Anaheim at large understand that working together is what creates a destination. Hosting a quarterly art experience similar to the ever popular artwalk, the A.C.E. or Art Crawl Experience is collaborative effort that includes The Muzeo, Joy Art Gallery, Rothick art haus, Planet TNEZ, Promenade Gallery, Center Gallery, and a healthy portion of the independently owned and operated businesses in the area. For the May installment, the theme revolves around Star Wars and if the buzz online is any indication, the Force is strong in Anaheim. Providing a great platform for local artists, visitors can not only enjoy the work on display but can retreat to any of the local cafes, bars, and breweries that are within walking distance from the hub.

Sunday, May 14



Celebrate Mother’s Day!

Regularly mentioned as one of Orange County's best destinations for Sunday Brunch, this Southern California stylized take on Southern Comfort food is anchored by it's 100-plus option whiskey room. In addition to the drink, dishes like their Fruitty Pebbles French Toast and the Sticky Bun Breakfast Burger are at least part of what ensures a healthy line out the door every Sunday. Bosscat even offers their guests a bottomless Bloody Mary or bottomless mimosa option to keep the dining room well lubricated. Quickly making his mark in one of the most competitive markets for restaurants, Chef Peter Petro has crafted a menu that balances the breakfast with booze in a particularly stylish way.



SanTana Fairytales Final Weekend

Part art installation, part story telling project, this oral account of the history of Santa Ana is brilliant account of city's cultural tapestry. Spearheaded by author Sarah Rafael García, the presentation utilizes a balance of multi-media visuals and local performance artists to essentially bring a local history book to life. Detailing the history of the area and the contribution of local fixtures, the integration of live music, live art, and live oration in both English and Spanish make this an immersive experience. Earning a grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, the inventive chronicle is too important an exhibition to skip.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.