Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – May 12

It’s a detail that sometimes goes unchecked but sometimes, what you are doing can becomes decidedly cooler depending on where you are doing it. Ambiance is such an important part of any recreational experience and while we would hate to toot our own horn, L.A. has a knack for turning unconventional places into cool hangouts. Culinary expos in the park, craft beer in the middle of Griffith Park, and late night schmoozing are just a few of the options on tap for your Mother’s Day weekend.

Friday, May 12



Museum After Hours

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

For the first time ever the Petersen Automotive Museum will offer guided tours of the collection housed within the Vault of the museum. These guided tours will run into the evening hours and offer a glimpse of the Italian collection that usually isn't seen by the public. After the tour, guests are invited to stay and rub elbow with a hosted bar and a live soundtrack with selections from DJ Sam Kofa. With tickets coming in at $40 and covering your cocktails for the evening, not only is the price budget-friendly but for automotive enthusiasts, this is a dream come true.

Saturday, May 13



Attend The Grand Opening Of The Griffith Park Beer Garden

2650 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA

(323) 284-6623

Wisely utilizing the patio of the Roosevelt Café, Angelenos will now be able to sip on flights of local craft beer in the middle of Griffith Park. Every Saturday for the summer, Griffith Park will open it's beer garden in what will likely be one of the most tranquil places to enjoy some suds. The beer garden will feature a rotation of DJs to provide quality tunes while guests get comfortable. A strong move considering the summer concert season at the Greek, the beer garden is still pretty hush-hush, but that won't be the case for long.





Echo Park Craft Fair

Mack Sennett Studios

1215 Bates Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Unlike other locally-driven craft fairs, the Echo Park gathering is one that grown to extend it's reach nationally. Founders and designers Beatrice Valenzuela and Rachel Craven took the event from humble beginnings to one of the industry's most anticipated gatherings. The draw is so big that the Echo Park Craft Fair is now a two-day effort that completely takes over the Mack Sennett Studios lot. A congregation of retailers, style editors, and local enthusiasts convene at the fair to take in the wares of some 120 meticulously selected artisans. Ranging from, but not limited to, ceramics, jewelry, perfumery, fashion, woodwork and even fabric art, the common denominator of the fair is an unwavering commitment to the balance of quality products with stylish presentation. A proper collection of the area's best boutique-esque goods, the Echo Park Craft Fair doesn't have a dud in the bunch.

Sunday, May 14



Celebrate Mother’s Day! There’s a ton to do for Mother’s Day this year! To start, why not take your mom out for a great brunch in Los Angeles. Various restaurants, including A.O.C., Napa Valley Grille, The Langham, and others are participating with special Mother’s Day brunch menus. Looking for a fun activity? Check our our guide to the most Unique Activities To Do On Mother’s Day.





Mother’s Day Tea

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Pl.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 793-3334

This weekend is all about Mom and what better way to show her how special she is than to enjoy a cup of comforting tea on the grounds of a California Historical Landmark. The folks at Pasadena's Gamble House are hosting a guided tour and teatime for the number one lady in your life. A Southern California architectural treasure is nationally recognized for the kind of conservation and cultural enrichment that happens at the facility. The ground and house itself are magical and to be able to have afternoon tea and lunch with that someone special at the Gamble would not doubt be a very memorable occasion.





Attend The 1st Annual L.A. Times Night Market

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-8080

Throughout the month, the L.A. Time Food Bowl is spotlighting the city's best culinary contributors. This week however, 50 of the very best in the city will ascend on Grand Park for celebration of culinary diversity. Pooling the talent from the region's food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants, all 50 locations have earned rave reviews and showcase the kind of gourmet ingenuity that has made LA such a foodie destination. From Eddie Huang's Baohaus to Roy Choi's Locol, to the BBQ brilliance of Bludso's, this five-night celebration of food will be paired with live music and drink naturally. An L.A. showcase open to the public and focused entirely on food, this is the kind of event that everyone can appreciate.

