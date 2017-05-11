Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – May 15

This mid-May week starts off on a sweet note with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Monday, and is followed by a beautiful new exhibit at LACMA, a few great theater performances, and a wine dinner that will whisk your tastebuds off to Sicily. Two weekend events that put the fun in fundraising cap off the week.

Monday, May 15



Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

www.theatricum.com Multiple Locations You can’t be mad at Monday when it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! In honor of the day dedicated to the timelessly perfect cookie, boutique bakery Cookie Good will be offering up free mini chocolate chip cookies. Milk Jar Cookies, normally closed on Monday, is opening their doors special for the day to serve up a free chocolate chip cookie with purchase of any item (yes, even just a coffee). For even more chocolaty chip goodness, check out our roundup of the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles

Tuesday, May 16



See New Exhibit “Japanese Painting: A Walk in Nature”

www.lacma.org LACMA5905 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 A new exhibit featuring 24 Japanese paintings on scrolls and screens is now open at LACMA. Spanning four centuries, the exhibition highlights works by representational artists as well as works heavily influenced by Chinese masterpieces. Demonstrating a reverence and respect for nature, the paintings feature deities finding space for joy and meditation within nature, flora and fauna, and man’s appreciation of nature in a garden setting. The works are on display through September.

Wednesday, May 17



Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson Theatre135 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-3731 Center Theatre Group is throwing their biggest party yet in honor of their 50th anniversary. To celebrate, the company is putting on a show with a star studded list of talent. Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Louis Gossett Jr., Jimmy Smits, Edward James Olmos Jr., and Phylicia Rashad are just a few of names in tonight’s impressive lineup. An array of ticket options are available for the one-night-only production, ranging from a VIP cocktail reception and post-show feast in Grand Park, to a more affordable option to see just the show.

Thursday, May 18



Matthew Bourne’s Early Adventures

www.TheWallis.org Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 746-4000 Celebrated and award winning choreographer Matthew Bourne is not only the creator of the world’s longest running ballet production, Swan Lake, but is also the only British director to have won the Tony for Best Choreographer and Director of a Musical. The foundational works from the start of his impressive career are on display tonight, with Matthew Bourne’s Early Adventures. The performance is comprised of three works that reveal the birth of his witty and entertaining style, and is making its debut in the company’s only U.S. appearance this spring. The show runs Wednesday – Sunday.

Friday, May 19



Sicily Wine Dinner

www.valentinosantamonica.com Valentino Santa Monica3115 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 829-4313 Decades old Italian restaurant Valentino is hosting a Wine Spectacular Series this month in conjunction with the citywide celebrated LA Times Food Bowl. Curated by Restaurateur Piero Selvaggio and James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Luciano Pellegrini, the dinners will feature choice and rare selections from Valentino’s legendary wine cellar. Tonight, guests will be transported to the island of Sicily, as Selvaggio shares his memories and deep connections to the area over seven courses of authentic, regional specialties.

Saturday, May 20



Lights, Camera, WriteGirl

www.writegirl.org Linwood Dunn Theater1313 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028 Creative writing and mentoring nonprofit program WriteGirl is holding their annual red carpet event, Lights, Camera, WriteGirl tonight. A celebrity roster that includes the likes of Wayne Brady and Wendi McLendon-Covey will bring to life scenes and monologues written by local, underserved teen girls. Gourmet snacks and cocktails, as well as a silent auction and commentary from notable screenwriters are all part of the fundraising event. General and VIP Admission ticket options are available.

Sunday, May 21



Kids’ Art Museum Project (K.A.M.P.)

www.hammer.ucla.edu Hammer Museum10899 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024 The Hammer Museum is holding a one-of-a-kind fundraising event to help support the free family programming the museum offers. Celebrity guests like Will Arnett, Jack Black, Colin Hanks, and more will be in attendance to read some of their favorite children’s books to audiences of all ages. Hands-on workshops will also be led by an array of creative types, including painters, sculptors, and architects, and a very tasty lunch will be provided by Jon & Vinny’s. Various ticket prices and support levels are available.

