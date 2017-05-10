Shaq For Sheriff? Lakers Legend Eyes Campaign, Hopes To Restore Public Trust In Police

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal says he’s ready to take on a new role: The Big Enforcer.
O’Neal, who currently works as a TNT basketball analyst, told an Atlanta TV station he plans on running for sheriff in 2020, but it’s unclear whether he’ll run in Georgia or Florida, since he calls both state home.
When asked about the motivation for the career change, O’Neal spoke of his admiration for law enforcement officers and says he hopes to restore public trust and confidence in the institution, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The 45-year-old is an honorary deputy in Georgia’s Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in Los Angeles and several other jurisdictions.
“This is not about politics for me,” he said. “It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together. When I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies, and I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve.”
If elected, O’Neal said his strategy will be to “surround” himself with “smarter people” that have extensive law enforcement experience.
