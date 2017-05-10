Police Pursue Robbery Suspect In White Pickup Truck

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Police are pursuing a stolen vehicle suspect around Hacienda Heights.
The suspect, alone in the white pickup truck, has been driving recklessly and erratically, police said.
The man also seems to be taunting law enforcement — during several points in the pursuit he has stopped the vehicle only to speed off moments later.
The chase began in Whittier.
WATCH: Pursuit and aftermath on Facebook Live.
Sku 9’s Stu Mundel said the chase has been bizarre. In addition to the driver’s stops and starts, he’s sometimes stopped in the middle of intersections.
At other junctures the suspect was shown throwing objects out the window including the keys.
There were half a dozen cars following the suspect and after one stop at least a dozen officers got out of their vehicles and had guns drawn on him.
The suspect was ordered out the vehicle, pulled up his shirt to show he didn’t have a weapon and was ordered to the ground.