Man Shot Dead In Compton, Suspect At Large

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Compton overnight Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pannes Avenue. According to LASD, deputies responding to a shots fired call found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department said.
Detectives did not have a motive in the shooting or any suspect information. The victim was not immediately identified.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD at 323-890-5500.