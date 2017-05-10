Large Crowds Turn Out In Westminster For Dangerous Car Stunts

May 10, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Westminster

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA.com) – It was a scene out of “The Fast and the Furious” when hundreds of people came out to watch drivers spin cars outside the Westminster Mall Tuesday night.

Members of “Krispy Kreme Tuesdays Burbank” burnt rubber doughnuts and did other stunts in the parking lot of the mall, which sits just off the 405 Freeway.

“It’s a big old group of car enthusiasts, we all come up here, we all have fun, we’re all out here just trying to have a good time, and you know, just showing off our cars that we put our pride and joy into,” spectator Austin James said.

The event was advertised on Facebook and other social media websites.

Mall security tried to break up the gathering and Westminster police monitored the situation, asking the group to leave. The crowd eventually thinned out at around 11 p.m.

There were no reported injuries. It was unclear if any arrests or citations were issued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch