2 Thieves Pose As Lottery Workers To Print Out Phony Hot Spot Winners

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say two men pulled off an elaborate scam to steal lottery tickets.

The two men posed as California Lottery workers — complete with uniforms — and told clerks they had to service their machines.

CBS 2’s Andrea Fujii says one of the alleged criminals is still on the loose.

She spoke to a convenience store clerk in Studio City. Danny Mallab has worked there three years and said he is quite familiar with the workers who service his store’s machines.

“Most the time we recognize them and they show ID so we know who are they and for who they work,” said Mallab.

He was surprised to hear that the LAPD is now looking for Victor Perry Guy. Authorities says he worked with John Gerry Adams and they posed as lottery workers in August and September of last year.

Police said the two crooks targeted small stores, came in with fake ID’s and uniforms and told the employees they needed to service the machines.

One of the suspects would distract the employee and the other would print out Hot Spot tickets.

Police believe they hit 15 businesses and got away with thousands of tickets worth thousands of dollars.

Adams was arrested but Guy remains on the loose.

Knowing he is still out there, Mallab says he is on alert.

“It’s a big risk for the business but most the time we keep our eyes open,” Mallab says.