Teen’s Plea For Free Wendy’s Nuggets Sets Retweet Record

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Twitter user from Nevada started a campaign to in order to help him attain free nuggets from Wendy’s for a year.
Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.
Then Wendy’s replied, “18 million”, and the game was on.
Wilkerson’s attempt to gain free nuggets had to surpass the most retweeted tweet of all time by Ellen DeGeneres.
Throughout Wilkerson’s campaign to become the most retweeted in history, many rallied in support, while Ellen tried to stop it.
Wilkerson’s screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Wendy’s says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.
