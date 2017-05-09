Teen’s Plea For Free Wendy’s Nuggets Sets Retweet Record

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Twitter user from Nevada started a campaign to in order to help him attain free nuggets from Wendy’s for a year.

Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Then Wendy’s replied, “18 million”, and the game was on.

Wilkerson’s attempt to gain free nuggets had to surpass the most retweeted tweet of all time by Ellen DeGeneres.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Throughout Wilkerson’s campaign to become the most retweeted in history, many rallied in support, while Ellen tried to stop it.

So @wendys will give local teen @carterjwm a years worth of nuggets if he gets 18 Million retweets! Help him get those nuggs! pic.twitter.com/SYk9CSooTD — Reno 1868 FC (@reno1868fc) April 7, 2017

It's good to have dreams https://t.co/gY4WfBX45i — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) April 8, 2017

If you get the 18 million RTs, we'll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck! https://t.co/igxnPg1JUF — United (@united) April 8, 2017

We could all learn a little something from @carterjwm: If you love something, GO AFTER IT. #NuggsForCarter @wendys https://t.co/2o3jiRnFyD — Hollister Co. (@HollisterCo) April 11, 2017

Cash me ousside nugget boy, howbow dah? pic.twitter.com/4vDRnAoNYu — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2017

Wilkerson’s screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Wendy’s says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)