Angry Passengers Left Stranded By Spirit Airline Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of travelers were caught on video erupting in angry shouts after discounter Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights out of Florida.
The flight cancellations were not due to any passenger disruptions or overbooking issues, as has been the problem involving other airlines recently, but a contentious labor negotiation between Spirit and the pilots association.
Three people were arrested and another was detained after what some say was a riot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday night, according to CBS Miami.
Spirit Airlines says the melee was “a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers by canceling multiple flights across our network.”
The pilots association said in a statement that they are not engaged in a job action, but that “Spirit pilots are continuing to do everything possible to help restore the company’s operations, which have experienced significant problems over the past several days.”
At least two Spirit Airlines flights headed for Los Angeles was canceled, while another was delayed.