Sewage Spill Closes Stretch Of Ocean Off Huntington State Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A stretch of coastline between Huntington State Beach and Newport Beach was closed to swimmers and surfers after a sewage spill, officials announced Tuesday.
The 1,800 gallon spill was caused by the failure of a sewage lift station on a private property, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported.
The closure extended from Talbert Channel in Huntington State Beach, to Highland Street in the city of Newport Beach, a distance of approximately a half-mile. No ocean water contact was allowed in this area.
The closure would last for a minimum of three days, the HCA said. More testing would be conducted to determine when the water quality was up to standard.
For more information on the closure, call 714-433-6400 or visit ocbeaninfo.com.