Pizza Joint Owner Accused Of Putting Camera In Women’s Restroom

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — One of the owners of Cucina Bene restaurant in Sherman Oaks has been arrested on suspicion of hiding a camera in the women’s restroom.
Police said they arrested Bahram Javaherian after an employee found a camera under the sink, attached by Velcro.
According to investigators, Javaherian admitted he put it there and even recorded himself doing it. There was a still picture of him placing the device.
During the past seven months, the camera recorded at least 100 images of potentially hundreds of women and children, including one as young as 3, police said.
Customers were shocked to hear the news. Michele Jackman and Lisa Parker said even though the camera was now gone, they will never come back.
“It’s a convenient location, but we’ll find somewhere else,” Jackman said.
“I’ll never come back here after hearing this story. That’s disgusting,” Park said.
No employees would speak to CBS2’s Andrea Fujii. But she did talk to two customers, who said they knew the 65-year-old restaurateur and have used the restroom many times.
At this point, Javaherian is only facing one count of possessing child pornography, said police, who urged potential victims to come forward.