Escobar Hits 3-Run Homer, Drives In 4 As Angels Top A’s, 7-3

OAKLAND (AP) — Yunel Escobar hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Albert Pujols and Ben Revere added solo shots and the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Yonder Alonso homered twice for Oakland, raising his career-best total to 11 with his second career two-homer game — four days after his first.
Pujols homered in the first only to see Alonso answer with a two-run drive in the bottom half. Then the Angels hit two more in the second as the first seven runs all scores on long balls.
Escobar added an RBI groundout in the fourth and Cliff Pennington singled in a run to back Alex Meyer (1-1), who earned his first career road victory.
The A’s didn’t have that late-game magic on this night as Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant watched from behind home plate. Oakland had won its previous three games with walkoffs.
